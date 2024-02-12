Brodie Croft relishing chance to ‘rip into’ former Salford team-mates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brodie Croft relishing chance to ‘rip into’ former Salford team-mates

By Press Association
Brodie Croft admits it was a tough decision to leave Salford to join Leeds Rhinos (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brodie Croft admits it was a tough decision to leave Salford to join Leeds Rhinos (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brodie Croft is relishing the prospect of “ripping in” to his former team-mates at Headingley on Friday but says leaving Salford was not a decision he took lightly.

The 2022 Super League Man of Steel joined Leeds Rhinos in October in the most eye-catching off-season deal a mere eight months after inking a long-term contract that was supposed to keep him at Salford until 2030.

By a twist of fate, Croft’s first competitive match in Rhinos colours will come against his former club, and the Australian says the process of leaving – primarily to off-set Salford’s financial woes – was tough.

Brodie Croft will form part of a new-look Leeds line-up this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Croft said: “I was quite settled at Salford, I’d just bought a house in Worsley and I loved the playing group and the coaches there. The prospect of leaving was a bit daunting and I didn’t know what to think of it at the time.

“There were days when I was thinking I would stay, then the next day I’d wake up and think, I’ll go to Leeds. When it came to it, it felt like the pros of coming to Leeds out-weighed those of staying at Salford.

“It didn’t happen overnight, that’s for sure. I’m still good mates with all the people at Salford and I can’t wait to catch up with them after the game. But for the 80 minutes, I’m sure we’ll be trying to rip each other’s heads off.”

Head coach Rohan Smith has rung the changes at Leeds Rhinos (Martin Rickett/PA)

Croft and his former Salford team-mate Andy Ackers, who also made the move to Headingley from the AJ Bell Stadium at the end of last year, will shoulder much of the burden of expectation as the Rhinos bid to force their way back into contention for silverware.

Rohan Smith’s side endured a 2023 campaign to forget, beset by injuries and an unsettled half-back pairing that saw Blake Austin quit for Castleford before the end of the campaign, and Aidan Sezer confirm a move back to Australia.

Along with an impressive array of other arrivals including Australian full-back Lachie Miller, much will once again be expected of Croft but the 26-year-old insisted: “It (the weight of expectation) doesn’t really concern me.

“I’m at the stage of my career now where I understand my own game and what I can bring to a team, what is expected personally of myself, and what I’m going to bring for the team. Hopefully that’s good for the team.

“When I was a kid watching Super League games Leeds were the team that were winning everything, and that was another part of this decision.

“I have got to pinch myself sometimes, because to get a chance to play for Leeds is pretty special. It is a privilege to pull on a Leeds jersey and I can’t wait for the season to come around and see what we can do.”