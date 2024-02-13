Sin bins can tackle dissent among players, referees’ welfare charity boss claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sin bins can tackle dissent among players, referees’ welfare charity boss claims

By Press Association
Sin bins are the answer to poor player behaviour, the boss of a referee welfare charity has said (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sin bins are the answer to tackling dissent among players, the boss of a referees’ welfare charity has said.

Sin bins have been deemed a success in the grassroots game and details of a trial to test them at higher levels of football for dissent as well as tactical fouls were set to be published by the International Football Association Board, which sets football’s laws, last Friday.

Publication was indefinitely delayed at the last minute however, with sources citing the need for further discussion to take place at next month’s IFAB annual general meeting. The delay followed reports last Thursday evening which highlighted that blue cards would be used to send players to the sin bin.

Ange Postecoglou was critical of the idea of sin bins in professional football
The idea of trialling sin bins was heavily criticised by Tottenham and Liverpool bosses Ange Postecoglou and Jurgen Klopp among others last week.

However, Martin Cassidy, the chief executive of the Ref Support charity, believes the IFAB deserves credit for trying to address the problem, and hit out at the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and the League Managers’ Association (LMA) for failing to condemn bad behaviour from their members.

“I think the sin bin is the answer. Absolutely. There’s a proven track record,” he told the PA news agency, pointing out that Football Association trials at grassroots level in 2017-18 and 2018-19 saw a 38 per cent reduction in dissent.

“You can’t throw stones at the IFAB and the FA for bringing in measures to address poor behaviour in the game,” Cassidy added.

“The main people they are trying to control are the players and the managers, when the PFA and the LMA only seem to want to talk about what makes the experience better for their members, and not the match official.

“The hypocrisy by those two organisations is breathtaking, when they put their name to that charter (Love Football, Protect The Game) at the start of the season.

“What have they done publicly to condemn the behaviour of their members over the years? The answer is zero. They’re sitting on the sidelines, metaphorically and physically, doing absolutely nothing.”

The PFA and the LMA have been approached for comment.

Cassidy also said that blue cards were “the best way to communicate” that a player had been temporarily dismissed at higher levels of football, with yellow cards used at grassroots level.

Protocols for trials allowing referees to create captain-only zones and cooling-off areas in the event of mass confrontations were also set to be published on Friday.

Cassidy also welcomed those measures, adding: “I’m all for it. When Aleksandar Mitrovic pushed Chris Kavanagh, I said we should have a two-metre zone around an official.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was sent off after he pushed referee Chris Kavanagh in an FA Cup tie last season
“There is no reason to go within two metres of a match official other than to shake their hand at the beginning and the end of the game. We should create boundaries with officials.

“This problem has been going on for decades and never been addressed. Just have an agreement where you don’t go within a certain place, and let’s say two metres.

“We’re used to two metres with Covid – why would you not want that in football? Then everybody knows anyone who comes in will be sanctioned.”