Matty Platt on target as Bradford thrash MK Dons

Bradford made it back-to-back wins with an emphatic 4-0 victory against MK Dons.

It was a satisfying result for manager Graham Alexander, who had been sacked by the visitors in October after only 16 games in charge.

The Bantams had beaten Wrexham on Saturday and wasted little time in going ahead against another team in the play-off places.

Defender Matty Platt gave them a 14th-minute lead as he drilled home from 15 yards.

MK keeper Nathan Harness, playing in the absence of Filip Marschall and Michael Kelly, was beaten again after 36 minutes.

Clarke Oduor’s shot hit the post and Calum Kavanagh was first to the rebound to tap home.

The home side took control of the game with two goals in a minute early in the second half.

Andy Cook scored his 15th goal of the season when he drove home the rebound after Alex Gilliead headed against the woodwork.

Cook then intercepted Warren O’Hora’s pass and although his own shot was blocked, it fell for Oduor to convert inside the six-yard box.