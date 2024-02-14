Football rumours: Tottenham ready to make move on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Tottenham ready to make move on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

By Press Association
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher celebrates victory over Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher celebrates victory over Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).

What the papers say

Tottenham will make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher if Chelsea cannot come to a new deal with the 24-year-old at the end of the season, the Telegraph reports. The paper says there has been no progress in talks with Gallagher and the Blues, despite manager Mauricio Pochettino labelling him “priceless” after Chelsea’s win over Crystal Palace.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite continues to draw interest from rival clubs, with the Daily Mail reporting that Manchester United and Tottenham will push hardest for the young defender. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea have also shown interest in the 21-year-old.

Fulham v Everton – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (Adam Davy, PA)

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace hope that their efforts to persuade Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna to replace Roy Hodgson as manager will succeed at the end of the season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ivan Toney: Brentford’s talks with the highly sought-after striker have not progressed since the club offered the 27-year-old an extension, TeamTalk reports, with Arsenal and Newcastle closely monitoring the situation.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford – Premier League – Molineux
Brentford’s Ivan Toney (Nick Potts, PA)

Albert Gudmundsson: West Ham will now have to compete with Newcastle for the 26-year-old striker from Iceland, who has scored nine goals in 22 games for Genoa in the Serie A this season, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.