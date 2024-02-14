Kieran McKenna: Ipswich’s thumping win over Millwall was long overdue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran McKenna: Ipswich’s thumping win over Millwall was long overdue

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (John Walton/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna (John Walton/PA)

Kieran McKenna believes promotion-chasing Ipswich were “long overdue” a night like their 4-0 win at Millwall.

The Tractor Boys had won just once in nine games ahead of travelling to south London but survived a slow start to run out deserved victors at The Den.

Nathan Broadhead scored one and forced a Wes Harding own goal while in-form Bournemouth loanee Kieffer Moore headed home and Ali Al-Hamadi converted a stoppage-time penalty as Ipswich eased to just a second league win of the calendar year.

Despite their drop-off in form, McKenna’s side lost just twice in that run and the former Manchester United assistant will be hoping this result heralds a return to form – with a trip to Swansea next up on Saturday.

Asked about the return to winning ways, McKenna said: “I think we are long due a night like that to be honest.

“Statistically, in the last nine games we have been creating more shots and having less against than in the first nine games but sometimes football works like that.

“We were clinical and we produced the defensive moments whenever we needed to, we have been long overdue a night where things went our way.

“It was a good night’s work, a good performance in different areas. I thought we were solid in free play and controlled large chunks of the game with the ball, created a few good opportunities and were really clinical when they came.”

Ipswich survived a slow start as Millwall created a number of good chances to put themselves on the front foot.

Instead, the Lions fell behind and never recovered, with manager Joe Edwards bemoaning the outcome.

“It is a bit of deja vu, we started well with a clear plan that the players were executing,” he said.

“Their goalkeeper had a few saves to make early on. When you play against a team like Ipswich’s level, they can score goals at any time but the manner of that (first) goal can’t happen.

“It is a combination of things that throws us, we were feeling in a good place, with momentum and then the wind is taken out of your sails with a poor goal and from there until half time it just unravelled.”

Edwards has now seen his side take just one point from their last six league games and – with Stoke and Huddersfield both winning – they have dropped to 21st in the table.

“I’m not going to disregard it in a casual way,” Edwards said when asked if he looks at the table with Millwall struggling.

“Where we are in relation to the relegation zone, people are going to talk about that. The reality is we are in a rut where we are not winning games or getting points at the moment.”