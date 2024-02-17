Late own goal sees 10-man Accrington share points with Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Late own goal sees 10-man Accrington share points with Colchester

By Press Association
Accrington had Brad Hills sent off early in the second half (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington had Brad Hills sent off early in the second half (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Ten-man Accrington Stanley struck late on to snatch a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

The U’s went close to breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute when Riley Harbottle’s 25-yard effort was tipped over the bar by Accrington goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

And the hosts threatened again two minutes later through John Akinde, whose downward header from Alistair Smith’s looped ball into the box dropped inches wide.

Tom Hopper’s header then flew over from close range before Colchester finally made the breakthrough in the 40th minute when Noah Chilvers drilled a fine 25-yard low strike into the net after Harbottle had initially brought the ball forward into his path.

Accrington were reduced to 10 men less than a minute into the second half, with Brad Hills sent off for lashing out at Hopper near the halfway line.

However, the visitors recovered from the blow and substitute Leslie Adekoya curled a shot just wide before the visitors equalised in the 80th minute, when Harbottle could only divert Kelvin Mellor’s cross into his own net as the spoils were shared.