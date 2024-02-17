Steven Fletcher fires Wrexham back into top three with Notts County winner

Steven Fletcher scored the only goal of the game as Wrexham earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Notts County to move back into the top three in League Two.

Former Scotland striker Fletcher’s first-half finish proved decisive at the Racecourse Ground as the Dragons claimed the season double over the side they battled for the National League title last term.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo denied the visitors an early lead when he kept out Macauley Langstaff’s second-minute header from Dan Crowley’s cross.

That was during a bright start from the Magpies but Wrexham went ahead when veteran Fletcher hooked home in the 20th minute for his seventh goal of the season.

Okonkwo came to Wrexham’s aid again with a brilliant 24th-minute diving stop from David McGoldrick’s effort, while Jodi Jones’ ferocious shot landed wide as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

The home side breathed another sigh of relief when Eoghan O’Connell’s headed clearance struck his own post before James Jones blasted over for Wrexham prior to half-time.

After the break, Will Boyle’s header struck the crossbar and Scott Robertson fired straight at Okonkwo on the turn as both sides continued to create chances.

James McClean also hit the bar as Wrexham sought a second, before McGoldrick’s 70th-minute strike was ruled out for handball as the Magpies tried in vain to find an equaliser which never came.