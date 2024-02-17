Gateshead boost play-off push as early strikes help down Wealdstone

Gateshead boosted their bid for a National League play-off place with a 4-2 victory at Wealdstone.

Three goals inside the opening 17 minutes blew the home side away as Gateshead extended their unbeaten league run to four games.

Mamadou Jobe headed in Callum Whelan’s cross in the fifth minute, Kieron Evans slotted in a second seven minutes later before top scorer Marcus Dinanga notched his 14th league goal of the season.

Tarryn Allarakhia pulled a goal back seven minutes before the break, curling his effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

But Louis Storey restored Gateshead’s three-goal cushion five minutes into the second half, with Jaydn Mundle-Smith grabbing a second for Wealdstone in the 66th minute.