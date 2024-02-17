Scott Lindsey used Southampton footage to inspire Crawley and end winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott Lindsey used Southampton footage to inspire Crawley and end winless run

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey was a relieved man as Crawley returned to winning ways (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Scott Lindsey was a relieved man as Crawley returned to winning ways (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey revealed he used a video clip of Southampton manager Russell Martin to help inspire his players ahead of their 2-0 home victory over Forest Green Rovers.

In the footage, Martin spoke of the importance of trying to be the most hard working of teams, and Lindsey used it to help get a similar message across as the Red Devils pulled off their first league win in five games.

A first-half goal from leading scorer Danilo Orsi put the hosts on their way and substitute Klaidi Lolos made the points safe with another close-range finish three minutes from time.

“We were good for the money today,” Lindsey said.

“I thought Russell Martin made some really good points about running hard without the ball as well as with the ball. I thought the players took it on brilliantly.

“Both our goals came from the left side, which we had targeted, and our running stats were through the roof after having a game in midweek.”

Lindsey confessed he had felt the pressure during the match due to wanting to return to winning ways, and this prompted him to celebrate in front of the fans on the south terrace afterwards.

He said: “I felt quite anxious and I apologised to the players because I don’t want any of that going on to them.

“Our fans have been brilliant in our last few games when we haven’t been winning and it was very important to get this win as it keeps us alive and kicking.”

Forest Green manager Steve Cotterill believes tiredness played a big factor as his side suffered their third defeat in five games since he took over just over three weeks ago.

Rovers lost 4-0 at home to Mansfield before ending a 15-game winless run with a 2-1 victory at Barrow in midweek, and Cotterill said: “There was fatigue in us today and it impacted our performance.

“Having three games in a week took its toll and it was a long game.”

Rovers remain six points from safety, and Cotterill said: “I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen against decent opposition and we are no worse off in the table than we were before the start of this game.

“But you can’t win matches if you don’t play sharp and this is something I’ll have to do something about.

“(Christian) Doidge should have scored with a header right at the end but the keeper made a fantastic save.”