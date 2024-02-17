Simon Weaver hails Harrogate resilience after responding well to 9-2 mauling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Weaver hails Harrogate resilience after responding well to 9-2 mauling

By Press Association
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver (John Walton/PA)

Simon Weaver said his Harrogate players came through a “test of their nerve” after they bounced back from a chastening midweek defeat by holding promotion-chasing Crewe.

Weaver demonstrated his faith in his players by naming an unchanged side after Tuesday night’s 9-2 thumping at Mansfield.

And they responded with a determined showing which nullified Crewe in the first half.

Then, when the home side stepped up the pressure after the break, goalkeeper James Belshaw performed heroics to ensure a clean sheet.

“It was about getting back on the horse and proving that we are a gritty team,” said Weaver. “At Crewe they don’t come much tougher but everyone can be proud of themselves as they defended well and put in a great performance.

“It was a test of our nerve on the back of the other night. We needed to show we are a side full of character and show the resilience that we have, that we’re not knocked off our stride easily. We were a lot more compact and did everything together and made it hard work for Crewe.

“It was a freaky game at Mansfield and we got punished for everything we didn’t do well. But it was on the back of a run that perhaps we thought we might be a bit invincible at times.

“We didn’t get away with anything but it was a harsh lesson that has made us stronger.

“We’ve moved on and possibly benefited from it. James Belshaw didn’t have a chance the other night, but that was a world class save he made near the end.

“I thought we deserved a point and it was an important point when you look at Crewe’s form and where they are in the table.”

While they were disciplined and organised, Harrogate rarely threatened, although Matt Daly dragged an effort wide for the visitors he could have done more with.

Courtney Baker-Richardson went close with two thumping headers, the second one crashing against the bar before Belshaw thwarted Shilow Tracey and kept out a late blast from Charlie Kirk.

Crewe boss Lee Bell’s frustrations at the final whistle earned him a red card from referee David Rock, although afterwards he highlighted a positive week which has also seen wins against Crawley and Stockport.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half and pushed them all the way,” said Bell.

“Harrogate will be getting congratulated for throwing their bodies on the line with a couple of clear-cut chances but I was delighted with our second-half performance. I wasn’t pleased with the first half, but we adjusted and made a couple of changes.

“We tried to get more impetus in the game and I was pleased with the impact of our subs. Harrogate did their defending well but it has been a good week for us and a good three games. It is not always going to be 3-2s and 4-3s.”

On his dismissal, Bell said: “I didn’t really say anything, the minimum I have said back was deemed as confronting the referee on the pitch. But I’ve seen managers fighting down that tunnel and not get booked.

“I didn’t swear at him and then to get a red card is really perplexing. I’ll try and speak to the assessors because I didn’t think I was aggressive, although I was obviously frustrated.”