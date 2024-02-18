On this day in 2012: Derek Chisora loses title fight against Vitali Klitschko

Derek Chisora lost his WBC heavyweight title fight against Vitali Klitschko on a unanimous points decision in Munich on this day in 2012.

Chisora took Klitschko the distance over 12 rounds, but the bout was littered with controversy before and after.

The then-28-year-old Chisora slapped Klitschko the day before their meeting at the weigh-in and the ill-feeling continued up until the first bell with a row over the Londoner’s hand wraps.

Chisora was booed into the ring and immediately aimed to get into his opponent’s face as soon as Klitschko entered after spitting water in his brother’s direction when the introductions were made.

Chisora’s clash with Klitschko was littered with controversy (PA Wire/PA)

More unsavoury scenes followed after the fight as the evening took another ugly turn when Chisora clashed with fellow British heavyweight David Haye, sparking a brawl which left Haye’s manager Adam Booth with a facial cut.

Chisora showed aggression and punch resistance in the ring, but Klitschko remained in control throughout and dominated in the opening rounds.

The Briton landed a couple of good shots in the seventh, but the Ukrainian responded with a blow near the ear which was the first time Chisora looked hurt and he landed another powerful punch the following round to exercise his authority.

Chisora kept battling until the final bell, where a unanimous verdict was announced in Klitschko’s favour with scores of 118-110 twice and 119-111.

Klitschko beat Chisora by unanimous decision (Nick Potts/PA)

“First of all I’m very happy to defend my title. It was not an easy fight,” Klitschko said post-fight.

“It was a good performance from Chisora, he was very motivated, putting me under pressure throughout the 12 rounds.”

Regarding the incidents in the build-up to the fight, he added: “I have respect for Chisora as a fighter but I don’t have respect for him as a human.

“He showed a bad example for all boxing, for all fighters. He came from Great Britain but he’s not a gentleman.”