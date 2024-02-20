Walsall move to within three points of League Two play-offs after Morecambe win

Conviction in both boxes fired 16th-placed Walsall to within three points of the League Two play-offs following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Morecambe.

Ross Tierney got the ball rolling with Jamille Matt and on-loan Norwich defender Emmanuel Adegboyega both notching for the second time in four days.

The visitors had plenty of play but created little with the likes of Adegboyega and Liam Gordon commanding when charging down shots.

Isaac Hutchinson had a fierce rising drive swatted over by Archie Mair but the Saddlers midfielder turned provider from the corner that followed, finding Tierney to thump low into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.

Matt’s colossal leap flicked Josh Gordon into space in the right of the box and he rode a couple of nibbles to cut the ball back from a tight spot for Matt to force inside the far post, 26 minutes in.

Hutchinson might have made it three on the stroke of half-time as he fired wide of the near post via a deflection.

But, while Morecambe built pressure early in the second half, the game was up when substitute Jack Earing found Matt to nudge against the post with Adegboyega slamming home the rebound in the 66th minute to seal maximum points.