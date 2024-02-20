Kwame Thomas gives Aldershot victory over Barnet By Press Association February 20 2024, 10:31pm February 20 2024, 10:31pm Share Kwame Thomas gives Aldershot victory over Barnet Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4900828/kwame-thomas-gives-aldershot-victory-over-barnet/ Copy Link Kwame Thomas scored a late winner as Aldershot beat Barnet 1-0 in the National League (Andrew Matthews/PA) A late goal from Kwame Thomas gave Aldershot Town a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Barnet, lifting them up to fifth in the Vanarama National League. Chances were few and far between in a disappointing first half and it looked as if the game would end goalless when Jack Barham’s 80th-minute goal was disallowed for offside. The home side were not to be denied though, Thomas getting a vital touch on a shot from Tyler Frost to divert the ball beyond Bees goalkeeper Josh Keeley. Barnet were unable to find an equaliser in the seven minutes of stoppage time as they failed to take advantage of second-placed Bromley being held to a 2-2 draw by Dagenham & Redbridge.