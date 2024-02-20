Dominic Poleon improves Ebbsfleet’s survival chances at Woking’s expense By Press Association February 20 2024, 10:49pm February 20 2024, 10:49pm Share Dominic Poleon improves Ebbsfleet’s survival chances at Woking’s expense Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4900839/dominic-poleon-improves-ebbsfleets-survival-chances-at-wokings-expense/ Copy Link Ebbsfleet’s Dominic Poleon scored the onl goal in his side’s 1-0 win over Woking (Zac Goodwin/PA) Ebbsfleet climbed out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a hard-fought 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Woking. Dominic Poleon’s 18th-minute goal was enough to give the home side a welcome victory, the forward keeping his composure to clip the ball beyond goalkeeper Alexis Andre Jr. Josh Casey cleared a Rakish Bingham shot off the line to keep Woking’s hopes of snatching a point alive, but they were unable to find an equaliser. Substitute Charley Kendall forced goalkeeper Mark Cousins into a good save as the home side held on to secure all three points.