Luke Chambers forces draw as Wigan rally against Cheltenham

Wigan came from behind to earn a point from a 1-1 home draw with Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

Cheltenham came flying out of the traps and were ahead inside nine minutes.

Jonny Smith felt aggrieved about conceding a free-kick close to the Wigan box and the visitors took full advantage as Tom Bradbury’s set-piece found Matty Taylor, who fired low into the bottom corner past Sam Tickle.

And that was about it for the first half, with Wigan enjoying the vast majority of possession, but being able to do very little with it.

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney’s unease was shown at the break when he made a triple attacking substitution, sending on Callum McManaman, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis for Tom Pearce, Baba Adeeko and Charlie Kelman.

And that helped to set far more of a tempo for the second period, with McManaman winning the ball twice inside his first 90 seconds on the pitch, and getting the home fans back onside.

Wigan managed to force an equaliser within seven minutes of the restart, with on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers firing home from a tight angle, although the ball took a massive deflection off Town defender Elliot Bonds.

Chambers then played in Magennis, who laid the ball off for Jonny Smith, who fired tamely at Luke Southwood, who had very little else to do.