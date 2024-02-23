Luke Chambers forces draw as Wigan rally against Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Chambers forces draw as Wigan rally against Cheltenham

By Press Association
Luke Chambers struck for Wigan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Chambers struck for Wigan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wigan came from behind to earn a point from a 1-1 home draw with Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

Cheltenham came flying out of the traps and were ahead inside nine minutes.

Jonny Smith felt aggrieved about conceding a free-kick close to the Wigan box and the visitors took full advantage as Tom Bradbury’s set-piece found Matty Taylor, who fired low into the bottom corner past Sam Tickle.

And that was about it for the first half, with Wigan enjoying the vast majority of possession, but being able to do very little with it.

Wigan manager Shaun Maloney’s unease was shown at the break when he made a triple attacking substitution, sending on Callum McManaman, Stephen Humphrys and Josh Magennis for Tom Pearce, Baba Adeeko and Charlie Kelman.

And that helped to set far more of a tempo for the second period, with McManaman winning the ball twice inside his first 90 seconds on the pitch, and getting the home fans back onside.

Wigan managed to force an equaliser within seven minutes of the restart, with on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers firing home from a tight angle, although the ball took a massive deflection off Town defender Elliot Bonds.

Chambers then played in Magennis, who laid the ball off for Jonny Smith, who fired tamely at Luke Southwood, who had very little else to do.