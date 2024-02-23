Mikel Arteta ready to pinch and probe as Arsenal seek to master dark arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta ready to pinch and probe as Arsenal seek to master dark arts

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side could be more street wise. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side could be more street wise. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mikel Arteta wants his players to improve their use of the dark arts and believes it is not in Arsenal’s “DNA” to be nasty on the pitch.

The Gunners boss wants his players to harness the ability to be more streetwise in approaching clever opponents and is training his Premier League title challengers to improve.

Declan Rice admitted after a 1-0 defeat in Porto on Wednesday night that Arsenal need to be more “savvy” as a last-gasp goal saw them beaten in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Porto did a great job of slowing the game down at the Estadio do Dragao, with 36 fouls committed by both teams combined – a Champions League record this season.

Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal lose in Porto
Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal lose in Porto (Luis Vieira/AP)

Newcastle could prove a similarly tough nut to crack for Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night – but Arteta will be hoping his techniques work their magic.

“There are ways to do it,” Arteta replied when asked how a manager develops dark arts in his squad.

“It is the way you talk to them, showing them clips, training – putting them through scenarios, pinching them a few times as well.

“Learning from other players who do it really well and from teams who are masters at it. There are ways to do it.

“It’s very important. That’s a way of competing for a team, you know. And you can tell that the best players in the world have the ability to take advantage – always.”

Arteta conceded such an approach has been missing from Arsenal and that it is something that is considered in recruiting new players.

“Overall when you build a squad you need that certainly – but it comes,” he added.

“Sometimes it comes from the culture of the club. You see that there are clubs that they have that in their DNA.

“It is not something that you would directly link with Arsenal, that’s for sure but it is something that has to be developed.

“We have many other things and a lot of other clubs don’t have what we do. You want to have the best of the best – that’s the aim.

Declan Rice, left, challenges Porto’s Evanilson
Declan Rice, left, urged Arsenal to be more ‘savvy’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“You have to control your emotions, that’s for sure, if not you get dragged into a game that will take you away from what we want – but certainly I have seen my team face very difficult opponents, very difficult situations, face to face and we are not going to get away from that.”

Pushed on if his players were nasty enough, the Spaniard added: “Nasty? I don’t know. They are incredible players, that is for sure.

“I think this team has got enough intelligence and enough experience to deal with many situations.”