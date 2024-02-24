Joe Taylor on target again as Lincoln see off sorry Port Vale

Darren Moore’s first home game as manager of Port Vale ended in defeat as his side suffered a 2-0 League One loss to Lincoln.

Joe Taylor’s second goal in as many games was added to by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s late penalty to secure all three points for the visitors, who extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Vale’s loss is their third in a row since Moore replaced the sacked Andy Crosby, stretching their winless streak to nine games and keeping them firmly in the relegation zone.

Lincoln were gifted a second-minute lead as Taylor pounced on Nathan Smith’s loose pass from a free-kick and, with Connor Ripley out of his goal, guided the ball into an empty net from just outside the area.

James Wilson’s long-range effort brought a good save out of visiting goalkeeper Lukas Jensen just before half-time as the hosts went into the break trailing.

Wilson was denied again by Jensen in the 54th minute after the ball fell kindly to him in the box.

Ripley nearly handed Lincoln a goal in the 83rd minute after playing a poor pass to Ted Bishop when off his line, but he did well to recover and claw the midfielder’s low shot behind before saving Paudie O’Connor’s header from the resulting corner.

The game was put to bed, though, in stoppage time as Hackett sent Ripley the wrong way from the penalty spot after substitute Dylan Duffy was brought down inside the area.