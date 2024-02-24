Solihull continue play-off drive with narrow win over Hartlepool

Solihull Moors maintained their Vanarama National League play-off push with a 2-1 win over Hartlepool.

After Pools forward Joe Grey saw his shot from the edge of the box saved, the Moors took the lead in the 20th minute when Tahvon Campbell turned home a corner.

Defender Callum Maycock made it 2-0 in the 66th minute after Campbell had helped the ball on through the Hartlepool penalty area.

Hartlepool pulled a goal back with 15 minutes left through Callum Cooke and then almost snatched a late equaliser when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe’s header hit the base of the post.