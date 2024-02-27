Sutton boost survival hopes with victory in seven-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sutton boost survival hopes with victory in seven-goal thriller

By Press Association
Sutton came out on top at Meadow Lane (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sutton came out on top at Meadow Lane (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sutton boosted their survival hopes and put a dent in Notts County’s promotion bid with a thrilling 4-3 win at Meadow Lane.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute when Stephen Duke-McKenna’s cross found Ryan Jackson at the back post.

But the Magpies responded quickly when Macaulay Langstaff saw his effort handled in the area. He dusted himself down to score the spot-kick.

However, Aden Baldwin’s under-hit back-pass presented Harry Smith with a run on the County goal and he took the opportunity for his 11th goal of the season.

Dan Crowley levelled just after the half-hour mark, looping in a header from Jodi Jones’ teasing delivery to end a pulsating first half.

Olly Sanderson’s first goal of the season regained the lead once more for Sutton, only for Crowley to level again with a superb finish from outside the area.

But it was Crowley’s outstretched leg that saw Charlie Lakin tripped inside the area late on and the midfielder stepped up to secure Sutton’s second away win of the season.