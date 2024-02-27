Stuart Maynard ’embarrassed’ by Notts County’s defeat to Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Maynard ’embarrassed’ by Notts County’s defeat to Sutton

By Press Association
Notts County boss Stuart Maynard was disappointed with his side’s display (Mike Egerton/PA)
Notts County boss Stuart Maynard was “embarrassed” by his side’s 4-3 defeat at home to Sutton – the first time since 2016 they have lost three consecutive home games.

The Magpies dropped to 14th in Sky Bet League Two, four points off the play-off places, on yet another frustrating evening for the new County boss.

“It’s a performance I’m not proud of. It’s a performance as a whole that I feel embarrassed by, especially the manner in which we have conceded goals once again – it’s a really frustrating evening.”

The visitors opened the scoring inside six minutes, the 10th time Notts County have conceded inside the opening 10 minutes this season and something Maynard is keen to address.

“Look, we’ve conceded within five minutes again. No matter who you play in this division, whether it’s in the top end or the bottom end, if you give that team the opportunity to go ahead against you it’s always going to be difficult.

“We end up getting back in the game and then killing ourselves and it’s a really poor performance tonight.

“I think when you pull it back to 2-2 you always feel like you have the chance of coming out and performing to a better level and can go and win the game.

“Unfortunately, we came out in the second half and I don’t think we performed to a very good level. I think since we’ve been here as a management team the performance level has not been good enough tonight, whereas previous times we have been a bit unlucky.”

Sutton manager Steve Morison was delighted for his side, who recorded just their second away win of the season to boost their survival hopes.

“We deserved that, us and the players have worked incredibly hard ever since I have come in,” Morison said. “The staff have been phenomenal and supported me and the rest of the guys and they have been excellent.

“It’s been a tough week personally, but I’m glad we got that result because we deserved it.”

There was a pivotal moment in the first half when striker Harry Smith was hauled down inside the area following a tussle with Scott Robertson in midfield.

Had a penalty been given, it would have given the visitors the opportunity to go 3-1 up in the first half, with the U’s boss having some choice words for fourth official James Oldham.

“I said to the fourth official ‘what you lot should do over the weekend is go and play football because you would actually understand that just because he is 6ft 6ins, it doesn’t mean you can’t have fouls against him’ and it does feel like that at times.”