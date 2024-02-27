Steve Cotterill ‘proud’ of Forest Green display in draw with Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill ‘proud’ of Forest Green display in draw with Wrexham

By Press Association
Boss Steve Cotterill was ‘proud’ of Forest Green’s display in the draw with Wrexham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Boss Steve Cotterill was ‘proud’ of Forest Green’s display in the draw with Wrexham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Boss Steve Cotterill praised his side’s ‘magnificent’ performance after Forest Green conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 with promotion-chasing Wrexham.

Emmanuel Osadebe’s third-minute strike looked to have given second-from-bottom Rovers a third win in four but Paul Mullin’s penalty in the closing stages gave the visitors a point.

Cotterill said: “I’m proud of the performance. They’re not silky but they are honest, hard-working, disciplined performances.”

Forest Green made a lightning start to the game as Osadebe exchanged a neat one-two with Christian Doidge before he slotted home a curling effort past Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on three minutes.

Kyle McAllister then drove into space and delivered a cross for Doidge, who headed goalwards but Okonkwo parried around the post.

Mullin teed up Elliot Lee on the edge of the area but his effort was wayward and blazed over the crossbar.

Wrexham’s interplay on the edge of the Forest Green penalty area saw Andy Cannon shift a yard of space but his effort was pouched by goalkeeper Vicente Reyes.

Reyes was forced into a smart save when Rovers defender Richard Keogh diverted towards his own goal but the Norwich loanee parried out for a corner.

Forest Green were inches away from doubling their lead when Charlie McCann’s deflected effort bounced just past the far post.

Wrexham continued to press for an equaliser and Mullin had two long-distance efforts in as many minutes but Reyes wasn’t forced into action.

Luke Bolton delivered a low cross for substitute Jack Marriott but he only slammed into the side netting.

However, Jamie Robson brought down Mullin in stoppage time and he made no mistake from the spot to rescue a point for the visitors.

Cotterill continued: “I think the penalty is harsh.

“At the time it comes, it’s a real kick in the teeth but it’s another point on the board and it could be very important come the end of the season.

“We’d restricted them – and hopefully we’ve eradicated a few problems that we had when I first came in.

“We need to become better on the ball on turnover but they’ve been brilliant since I’ve come in.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was relieved to leave with a point.

He said: “When teams have that early lead and drop the players back, it’s hard to break down.

“We struggled to work the goalkeeper enough – the structure was right, we just couldn’t find that bit of quality.

“We kept going. We never hid from the ball, it didn’t always come off for us but there was no lack of trying.

“We got that moment and it could be an important point.

“We’re having a moment where we’re not producing but that will come. We need something like that penalty to get us running.”