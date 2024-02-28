Football rumours: Arsenal keen for new striker amid Gabriel Jesus injury fears

What the papers say

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is on the hunt for a new striker and amid concerns over the injury record of Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus, they are shopping for other options with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres at the top of the list.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, 29, is the top target for Bayern Munich as they seek to replace Canada’s Alphonso Davies, who seems poised for a switch to Real Madrid, writes the Daily Mail.

Liverpool are keen on nabbing 22-year-old Porto midfielder Alan Varela, says the Mirror.

Social media round-up

🔵 Pochettino: "If I have still time at Chelsea? It's not in my hands…". "We have very good relationship with the owners and sporting directors. It's up to them to trust or not". "It's not the coach's decision". pic.twitter.com/PHyM69pFDn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2024

Erik ten Hag leaps to defence of misfiring Antony with bold claimhttps://t.co/o7PLZ6OSux — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 27, 2024

Players to watch

Ethan Mbappe: As part of a deal to sign his older brother Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have also agreed to sign the France forward’s 17-year-old brother from Paris St Germain, according to OK Diario.



Kylian Mbappe (Adam Davy/PA)

David de Gea: Barcelona are considering a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper, writes Mundo Deportivo, with the 33-year-old currently a free agent.

Omar Marmoush: The Egypt international is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham after the 25-year-old striker scored 10 goals in 18 games this season for Eintracht Frankfurt, reports Bild.