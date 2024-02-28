Football rumours: Arsenal keen for new striker amid Gabriel Jesus injury fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal keen for new striker amid Gabriel Jesus injury fears

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is on the hunt for a new striker and amid concerns over the injury record of Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus, they are shopping for other options with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres at the top of the list.

Brentford v Liverpool – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford’s Ivan Toney (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, 29, is the top target for Bayern Munich as they seek to replace Canada’s Alphonso Davies, who seems poised for a switch to Real Madrid, writes the Daily Mail.

Liverpool are keen on nabbing 22-year-old Porto midfielder Alan Varela, says the Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ethan Mbappe: As part of a deal to sign his older brother Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid have also agreed to sign the France forward’s 17-year-old brother from Paris St Germain, according to OK Diario.

Kylian Mbappe file photo
Kylian Mbappe (Adam Davy/PA)

David de Gea: Barcelona are considering a move for former Manchester United goalkeeper, writes Mundo Deportivo, with the 33-year-old currently a free agent.

Omar Marmoush: The Egypt international is attracting interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham after the 25-year-old striker scored 10 goals in 18 games this season for Eintracht Frankfurt, reports Bild.