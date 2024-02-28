Matt Peet relishing ‘fantastic’ challenge as Wigan return to Super League action

Wigan head coach Matt Peet is relishing the “fantastic” challenge of returning to Betfred Super League action, less than a week after their record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge win over Penrith at the DW Stadium.

Peet’s men meet Huddersfield back at home on Friday evening and he believes their ability to shut out the weekend’s raucous celebrations and maintain their unbeaten start to the new season will speak volumes for their chances of retaining the domestic title this season.

Peet said: “It’s a challenge we’re excited about and I think we’ll learn a lot from our performance this week – whether we’re capable of going again and maintaining our standards.

Wigan were crowned world club champions for the fifth time over the weekend (Jess Hornby/PA)

“We’ve spoken about the challenge of this week and everything that means in terms of coming out of Penrith and into Huddersfield and the threats that Huddersfield bring.

“We always get everything out in the open and it’s a fantastic challenge and one I’m glad we’ve got. We’re glad we played Penrith and it was a great game, and we’re glad to playing at home again in front of our own fans.”

Wigan will be without both Mike Cooper and Kruise Leeming for the clash with the Giants.

Leeming is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with a foot injury, meaning a rare return to the first-team squad for Tom Forber.

Peet joined his players for a celebratory day out on Sunday but was quick to return to the reality of plotting further improvements with the ambition of making nights like the sold-out Penrith fixture a more permanent affair.

“I feel very proud,” added Peet. “I feel like that’s why you’re involved at a club like this and the reason the fans turn out in the numbers they do, because they love the big nights and the big occasions.

“I feel like we have to build on that and make sure we have more nights like that, both for our club and the British game.

“Hopefully it impacts us and we learn from it and it makes us better players. I would expect for players and coaches to come out of a game like that improved.

“The challenge now is to back it up with another quality performance.”