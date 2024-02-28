Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot as Hearts hit back to draw with Hibs

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland scored his 26th goal of the season from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Hibernian.

The Easter Road side went ahead through on-loan Bournemouth playmaker Emiliano Marcondes.

But they were pegged back just before the break when Hearts were awarded a contentious spot-kick, and in-form Shankland fired home his sixth Edinburgh derby goal since moving to Tynecastle in the summer of 2022.

Despite being unable to find a winner in an end-to-end second half, Hearts increased their advantage in third place in the cinch Premiership to 12 points over fourth-placed Kilmarnock, while the Hibees moved within a point of the top six.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith made three changes to the team that started Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Rangers as Kye Rowles, Beni Baningime and Jorge Grant dropped to the bench and were replaced by Cammy Devlin, Scott Fraser and Alan Forrest.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery selected the same side that started the 2-1 win at home to Dundee – a result that stemmed a run of eight games without a league victory.

The visitors – seeking a first triumph at Tynecastle since Boxing Day 2019 – settled well and they threatened after three minutes when Marcondes picked out Joe Newell just inside the box with a cleverly-worked corner, but the Englishman’s shot was blocked by his own team-mate Lewis Miller.

Hibs forward Martin Boyle almost got himself clear in the 25th minute when Rocky Bushiri’s headed clearance from his own box bounced into the Hearts half but the Australia international could not get the ball fully under control and Nathaniel Atkinson got back to snuff out the danger.

The Hibees, who had looked the likelier side, made the breakthrough in the 27th minute when Marcondes calmly slotted home the rebound from 10 yards out after Boyle was released in the box by Dylan Vente and clipped the ball beyond Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, only to see Atkinson scramble it off the line.

The hosts had offered little in the first half but they managed to get themselves level just before the break when they were awarded a penalty after Kenneth Vargas fell to the ground as he tried to seize on a loose touch from Hibs defender Will Fish.

Referee Kevin Clancy was advised by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor but he felt there was enough contact to justify sticking with his initial decision. Shankland was pelted by objects thrown from the away end as he waited to take his spot-kick but, after the penalty area was cleared of debris, he fired emphatically past David Marshall.

The second half was far more open, with good chances at both ends. Vente, Boyle and Myziane Maolida all went close for the Hibees, while Vargas, Shankland, Forrest and Calem Nieuwenhof had opportunities to win it for the Jambos.