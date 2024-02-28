Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot as Hearts hit back to draw with Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lawrence Shankland scores from the spot as Hearts hit back to draw with Hibs

By Press Association
Lawrence Shankland equalised for Hearts with a penalty (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lawrence Shankland equalised for Hearts with a penalty (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland scored his 26th goal of the season from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Hibernian.

The Easter Road side went ahead through on-loan Bournemouth playmaker Emiliano Marcondes.

But they were pegged back just before the break when Hearts were awarded a contentious spot-kick, and in-form Shankland fired home his sixth Edinburgh derby goal since moving to Tynecastle in the summer of 2022.

Despite being unable to find a winner in an end-to-end second half, Hearts increased their advantage in third place in the cinch Premiership to 12 points over fourth-placed Kilmarnock, while the Hibees moved within a point of the top six.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith made three changes to the team that started Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Rangers as Kye Rowles, Beni Baningime and Jorge Grant dropped to the bench and were replaced by Cammy Devlin, Scott Fraser and Alan Forrest.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery selected the same side that started the 2-1 win at home to Dundee – a result that stemmed a run of eight games without a league victory.

The visitors – seeking a first triumph at Tynecastle since Boxing Day 2019 – settled well and they threatened after three minutes when Marcondes picked out Joe Newell just inside the box with a cleverly-worked corner, but the Englishman’s shot was blocked by his own team-mate Lewis Miller.

Hibs forward Martin Boyle almost got himself clear in the 25th minute when Rocky Bushiri’s headed clearance from his own box bounced into the Hearts half but the Australia international could not get the ball fully under control and Nathaniel Atkinson got back to snuff out the danger.

The Hibees, who had looked the likelier side, made the breakthrough in the 27th minute when Marcondes calmly slotted home the rebound from 10 yards out after Boyle was released in the box by Dylan Vente and clipped the ball beyond Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark, only to see Atkinson scramble it off the line.

The hosts had offered little in the first half but they managed to get themselves level just before the break when they were awarded a penalty after Kenneth Vargas fell to the ground as he tried to seize on a loose touch from Hibs defender Will Fish.

Referee Kevin Clancy was advised by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor but he felt there was enough contact to justify sticking with his initial decision. Shankland was pelted by objects thrown from the away end as he waited to take his spot-kick but, after the penalty area was cleared of debris, he fired emphatically past David Marshall.

The second half was far more open, with good chances at both ends. Vente, Boyle and Myziane Maolida all went close for the Hibees, while Vargas, Shankland, Forrest and Calem Nieuwenhof had opportunities to win it for the Jambos.