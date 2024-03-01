Jack Draper books semi-final spot in Acapulco with straight sets win

Jack Draper cruised into the semi-finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco as he beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 6-2.

The British number three is ranked three places higher than his opponent at world number 50, but the gulf between them on court proved much greater.

Draper broke Kecmanovic in the third game of the opening set and repeated the feat for a 4-1 lead, serving out to take the opening set in 31 minutes.

Draper beat both Kecmanovic and American Tommy Paul, who he beat in his opening match in Acapulco, en route to the final in Adelaide in January (Adam Davy/PA)

The start of the opening set proved a tighter tussle, the first four games going with serve as Draper survived a break point to level at 2-2.

Draper took control from that moment, capitalising on his fourth break point to win the fifth set and adding a double break to move 5-2 ahead.

He served out to love in the final game, booking his place in the last four in 80 minutes.

He will play defending champion Alex de Minaur of Australia in the semi-final.

The world number nine came from a set down to beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time in 11 meetings, 1-6 6-3 6-3.