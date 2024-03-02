Daniel Farke upbeat despite Leeds’ winning run ending with Huddersfield draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke upbeat despite Leeds’ winning run ending with Huddersfield draw

By Press Association
Leeds manager Daniel Farke acknowledges the fans after a draw at Huddersfield (Jess Hornby/PA)
Leeds manager Daniel Farke acknowledges the fans after a draw at Huddersfield (Jess Hornby/PA)

Daniel Farke refused to lament his lacklustre Leeds side after the chance of a club-record 10 successive league wins was ended with a 1-1 draw in a West Yorkshire derby with 10-man Huddersfield.

The promotion-chasing Whites had enjoyed a perfect league start to 2024, but had to come from behind to rescue a point.

Substitute Michal Helik, the Terriers’ unlikely top scorer, put the hosts ahead before captain Jonathan Hogg was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Patrick Bamford, making his first start since February 10, levelled in the second half but Farke’s charges failed to find a winner with Crysencio Summerville hitting the post late on.

“I’m far away from punishing my players for their performance,” stressed Farke, whose side missed the chance to pile the pressure on league leaders Leicester by winning the lunchtime kick-off.

“We have won 28 points out of the last 10 games so I won’t criticise them because they didn’t have their best game. Individually they didn’t have their best day. But you have to expect that sometimes.
“We have to draw a line under that pretty quickly. It’s difficult when a team defends and that’s all they do.

“It was a quick turnaround for us and the pitch was not easy to play. We created chances, we got the equaliser, but it was a bit like a cup game with how scrappy it was.

“We had to rely on the offensive players to put the ball into the net. We should have won, Summerville hit the post. But we have to accept the point.”

The hosts had to play nigh on an hour with 10 men after Hogg’s stray elbow on Junior Firpo saw him booked for a second time.

And Farke felt the Terriers resorted to time wasting as they secured a hard-fought point.

He added: “Someone told me it was the lowest time the ball was in play ever in the Championship. It’s difficult to create because every goal kick takes two minutes.

“It’s difficult when a game’s scruffy like that. We conceded from a set-piece and shouldn’t have given that set-piece away.

“If there’s such a day when you have such a scruffy day, you have to make sure you don’t lose it.

“We had 80 per cent possession. You have to play from side to side when they have nine players in defence.

“We would have preferred to have moved the ball a bit quicker. The pitch was also horrendous.”

The hosts gave themselves a boost in their relegation battle after picking up a decent point in Andre Breitenreiter’s first home game in charge of the club.

He hailed his side’s resilience after going a man down and said: “The boys did a fantastic job today to play over 60 minutes with a player less.

“It’s very hard against Leeds with their quality. They did a really fantastic job. They showed hard work, hard fight and good discipline in defending.

“Until the 45th minute we made it hard for them, we pressed high and went into the lead with a set-piece.

“But the red card was unnecessary. We have to take the right decision so we made a substitution at half-time.

“It’s a derby and we spoke before the game about keeping clear heads, but derbies are full of emotion.

“He knows about his mistake. He apologised. As a leader he’s fantastic, but next time please not again.

“The players were fantastic and can be proud of their performance. We can be happy with this point and thank the players for their performance.”