Morecambe produce stunning comeback to beat Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Morecambe produce stunning comeback to beat Crewe

By Press Association
Farrend Rawson netted the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
Farrend Rawson netted the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

Promotion-chasing Crewe were stunned as Morecambe produced a late fightback to win 3-2.

A first-half header from Elliott Nevitt, the striker’s 12th goal of the season, and a blast from Shilow Tracey soon after the interval appeared to have Crewe heading for their fourth win in their last five games.

But Joe Adams, substitute Jordan Slew and skipper Farrend Rawson netted in less than a quarter of an hour as Ged Brannan’s side secured their first win in four matches, leaving Crewe two points off the League Two automatic-promotion spots.

Jed Garner was inches away from finishing off Joel Senior’s low cross as Morecambe pressed early on. Garner then wasted a good opening when dragging an effort wide of the far post.

Crewe turned defence into attack to take an 18th-minute lead with the ball launched by Charlie Kirk for the chasing Nevitt, whose headed effort was pushed into the air by keeper Archie Mair, only for the striker to polish off the follow-up with another header.

And the Alex made it count after the break when Tracey cut in from the right and drove a powerful shot past Mair from the edge of the box.

Railwaymen skipper Mickey Demetriou went close with a towering header which flew just over.

But Morecambe shocked their hosts with two goals inside five minutes, first cutting the arrears when Max Melbourne pulled the ball across the box and Adams’ side-footed effort slipped under Harvey Davies.

Then when another low shot from Adams was pushed out by the keeper, substitute Slew drove home through a crowd of players to level.

Mair kept out Alex substitute Lewis Leigh’s curling free-kick and then used his feet to block an effort from Josh Austerfield.

And the visitors compounded the misery in the 83rd minute when Rawson finished from close range after Senior’s low cross had exposed the home defence.