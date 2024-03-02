On-song Walsall win for a fifth successive to continue to their climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On-song Walsall win for a fifth successive to continue to their climb

By Press Association
Walsall’s Jack Earing in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks’s Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022.
Walsall claimed a fifth successive victory by beating Doncaster 3-1 to climb to sixth in Sky Bet League Two.

Josh Gordon’s early header was cancelled out by Kyle Hurst but Jack Earing and former Doncaster loanee Mo Faal won it for Walsall.

The Saddlers led in the 18th minute as Liam Gordon put in a pinpoint cross for namesake Josh to bullet a header into the bottom corner.

Rovers were almost two behind as defender Tom Anderson overshot goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala with a headed backpass but sprinted back to hack off the line.

Walsall should have doubled their lead when Isaac Hutchinson raced clear but fired straight at Lo-Tutala.

Rovers punished that miss in the 62nd minute as Hurst volleyed in Jamie Sterry’s inviting ball across the six-yard box.

But Walsall were back ahead five minutes later as a deep corner found Earing 15 yards out and he drilled home through a crowded goalmouth.

They sealed the points with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Faal nodded home a near-post corner against the team he spent the first half of the season on loan with.