Jordan Slew fires Morecambe into play-off contention

Morecambe’s League Two play-off ambitions were given a huge boost by a 1-0 victory over Crawley.

Substitute Jordan Slew was the Shrimps’ goal hero as he turned in Joel Senior’s right-wing cross when he sneaked in at the far post in the 68th minute to move Ged Brannan’s side level on points with the top seven.

Crawley had the better of the game before the goal with Klaidi Lolos being denied an opener on the stroke of half-time by a superb save from home keeper Archie Mair.

The Reds wasted another glorious chance just before the hour when top scorer Danilo Orsi volleyed Kellan Gordon’s right-wing cross over from just two yards.

The visitors continued to push with Harry Forster seeing two efforts blocked by Farrend Rawson and Lolos stabbing an effort wide after a great run into the box as the Shrimps defended their lead superbly.