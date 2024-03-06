Tottenham fans’ group ‘hugely disappointed’ by increase on season ticket prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tottenham fans’ group ‘hugely disappointed’ by increase on season ticket prices

By Press Association
Tottenham fans are set for a six per cent increase in season ticket prices for the 2024-25 season (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has been left “dismayed” by the club’s decision to increase season ticket prices by six per cent for the 2024-25 season.

Spurs announced the price rise on Wednesday and put it down to “a significant increase in matchday costs” regarding utilities, rates and consumables.

THST immediately criticised the club’s decision alongside highlighting the planned change to senior concessions, which according to the Supporters’ Trust means from the 2029-30 campaign senior season tickets would cost 25 per cent more than today.

A club statement read: “Football is not immune to the rising costs of goods and services across the board and we continue to look at all options to minimise ticket price increases, while absorbing the vast majority of costs.

“In the five years since the stadium opened in April 2019, there has only been one season ticket price increase of 1.5 per cent.

“There has, however, been a significant increase in matchday costs outside of our control such as utilities, rates and consumables, along with the need to continue to operate on a sustainable basis. For 2024-25, season ticket prices will increase by six per cent.”

Last summer, THST was a vocal critic of the club’s decision to increase matchday ticket prices for this current season and a meeting was held on February 21 surrounding this imminent change to season tickets.

“Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust is dismayed by the club’s plans to increase season tickets by six per cent,” a statement read.

“We oppose any season ticket increase and the removal or reduction of senior concessions, both of which are also opposed by the Fan Advisory Board.

“THST Board members met with the club on February 21 when we were presented with the season ticket proposals for the first time. During this meeting, we disagreed on several areas and as a result of our input, changes were made.

“We do, however, remain hugely disappointed to see season tickets increase by six per cent.”

THST continued: “The club’s justification for the six per cent increase are two-fold: 1. That it has only raised prices once before in the last five years by 1.5 per cent. 2. Because there has been a ‘significant increase in matchday costs’.

“In our opinion neither justification holds water.

“The club says the number of senior concession season tickets has risen to almost four times the number at White Hart Lane and says the increase is not sustainable. We say these changes pull the rug out from under the feet of pensioners after years of loyal support.

​”THST believes a fuller discussion at the beginning of this process with the club would have led to more effective input and increased the prospect of an outcome with wider support.”