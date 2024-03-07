DRS disaster: A closer look as England use up all three reviews in 13 balls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DRS disaster: A closer look as England use up all three reviews in 13 balls

By Press Association
Joe Root, third right, reacts after being given out (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
Joe Root, third right, reacts after being given out (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

England endured a DRS howler amid a batting collapse in the fifth Test against India, using up all three reviews in the space of 13 balls in Dharamsala.

Here, the PA news agency pulls out what went down in the picture perfect setting of the HPCA Stadium in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Jonny Bairstow – caught Dhruv Jurel, bowled Kuldeep Yadav

Jonny Bairstow fell for 29
India celebrate after Jonny Bairstow fell for 29 (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

In his 100th Test, Bairstow was purposeful and perhaps slightly erratic as he thumped two sixes and was dropped on 21. He was out for 29 off 18 balls after misreading Kuldeep Yadav’s googly, overbalancing slightly, and getting a faint edge through to wicketkeeper Jurel, who celebrated animatedly. Bairstow might not have detected the edge as he sent the decision upstairs but there was no fooling UltraEdge.

Joe Root – lbw Ravindra Jadeja

Root had moved inauspiciously to 26 but had to trudge back to the pavilion five balls after Bairstow’s departure. Beaten on the inside edge and rapped on the front pad by slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, Root seemed bemused when the umpire’s finger went up. Electing to bring technology into play might have been more in hope than expectation and because Root is England’s premier batter. But there was no bat involved and HawkEye predicted Jadeja’s delivery would have gone on to clatter leg stump.

Ben Stokes – lbw Kuldeep Yadav

The England captain’s returns with the bat have been dwindling and he has seemed a bit hesitant against left-arm spinners Jadeja and Kuldeep recently. Going back to one he maybe should have gone forward to, Stokes was trapped in front of the stumps and foxed by another Kuldeep wrong’un. Stokes may have been persuaded into a review because of his status but given how far back in his crease he was, it seemed misguided and the delivery would have crashed into middle stump. Stokes departed for a six-ball duck.