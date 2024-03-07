Everything clicked for Arsenal after Dubai trip – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything clicked for Arsenal after Dubai trip – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta feels Arsenal’s trip to Dubai was worthwhile (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta believes “everything clicked” at Arsenal following their winter training camp in Dubai.

Since the Gunners’ week-long trip to the United Arab Emirates in January they have gone on a run of seven straight Premier League victories, scoring 31 goals in the process.

The camp came after Arsenal had suffered successive league defeats to West Ham and Fulham before being knocked out of the FA Cup by title rivals Liverpool.

The north Londoners now sit two points off the top of the Premier League table heading into their final 11 fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arteta said: “It was necessary (the camp).

“We had a tough period before where we played so many games and had some defeats. It was necessary to help us keep improving and demanding of ourselves, especially with the weather and some of the things we had time to work on.

“Everything clicked, we won, we played good and that helps.

“It was really good and it came at the perfect time for us. We built the chemistry around the place. The amount of time we spent together – we enjoyed the time on the field and off the field. It was a really positive trip.”

Arsenal v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Emirates Stadium
Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal against Brentford (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will return to the starting XI in place of David Raya who is ineligible for the game against his parent club.

Arteta talked up the mentality of the out-of-favour England international, calling for him to take his opportunity at the weekend.

“He’s trained very well and he’s desperate to play, like all of the other boys, and it will be a great day for him on Saturday,” Arteta said.

“He has been brilliant, he’s really supportive and pushes in training. It’s a joy to have two top goalkeepers.

“One of the toughest things is dealing with players who don’t have the amount of time (on the pitch) which they deserve.

“We have an unbelievable group of players and we try to be straight with them and explain to them by giving them the support.

“When they get the opportunity at the end they try to contribute in the best possible way and that’s what Aaron will do.”

Kai Havertz is enjoying his best spell in an Arsenal shirt since his big-money summer move from Chelsea and Arteta lauded the versatile forward, who has scored in his last three matches.

“It says a lot about his character and how he’s dealt with those question marks,” Arteta said of the German. “He has a good attitude all the time when things don’t go well in certain phases of the game.

“He continues to work hard. We can see his mentality, his intelligence on the pitch and the personality he has. We’re very happy with him.

“His ability to occupy space and aggression in high press is very good. Those are attributes which are very good for us.”