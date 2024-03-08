Martin Skrtel: Liverpool-Man City always a big game but it won’t decide title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Martin Skrtel: Liverpool-Man City always a big game but it won’t decide title

By Press Association
Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel does not believe Sunday’s clash against Manchester City will be decisive in the title race (Tim Markland/PA)
Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel does not believe Sunday’s clash against Manchester City will be decisive in the title race (Tim Markland/PA)

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel does not believe Sunday’s table-topping encounter with Manchester City at Anfield will decide the outcome of the Premier League title.

In what will be the biggest game of the season so far, the two best teams of recent years go head-to-head in what could be another volatile meeting on Merseyside.

Home advantage has played a significant role for Liverpool as they have lost just once – three years ago – to City since 2003, while in the last 50 meetings between the clubs at Anfield the Reds have suffered just three defeats.

Liverpool’s Martin Skrtel celebrates after scoring
Skrtel had a good record against Manchester City in his playing days (Martin Rickett/PA)

But with Arsenal, who have to go to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the month, the other horse in the title race and only two points separating the three clubs, Skrtel believes it would be wrong to crown the champions on the back of Sunday’s result.

“It is always a big game against City, especially the last few seasons when they competed with Liverpool for the championship, but I don’t think it will be decisive as there are too many games to play,” he told the PA news agency.

“In the Premier League you can drop points anywhere and Arsenal are there also.

“I’m not going to predict how it will finish but I hope Liverpool can beat City and make a step towards winning the league.”

Recent matches at Anfield have been marred by off-field problems as, with tensions running high, on a couple of occasions City’s coach has sustained damage from objects thrown as the bus made its way through thousands of fans lining the streets.

There is equally as much at stake for both title challengers this weekend but Skrtel, who scored more goals against City (four) than any other English club and lost just four of his 17 appearances against them, believes supporters can make a real difference inside the stadium.

“These kind of games against City, United, Arsenal or Chelsea, the atmosphere is always special,” said the Slovakian, who is playing in the Liverpool Legends game against their Ajax counterparts on March 23 at Anfield.

“This time the fans will be more ready and more angry and will create the atmosphere that players love.

“It is mostly about the players on the pitch but the fans, who have done it already, can provide a boost for the team and push them forward.”

Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple against the backdrop of an injury crisis in Jurgen Klopp’s final season as manager.

While the German will be irreplaceable Skrtel believes he has left solid foundations for his successor.

“He delivered the trophies, he allowed the fans to believe Liverpool could be the best team in the world again and that’s very important,” he said.

“It’s not going to be easy to replace him but I think it is going to be a little bit easier for the new manager because if you see the current squad and the youngsters coming in the team is ready to compete.”

Skrtel’s former Liverpool team-mate Xabi Alonso remains the favourite to replace Klopp, although he is also reportedly being targeted by Bayern Munich.

“The job Xabi is doing at Bayer Leverkusen is massive and he could be a good replacement,” he said.

“But after the season he is having – he can win the league – he will have more clubs coming after him.

“Xabi was at Liverpool and he loves the club and I would be happy if it were him.”

:: Tickets for the Liverpool Legends game are available from

liverpoolfc.com/tickets

. Proceeds go to the LFC Foundation which develops and supports projects tackling a range of social issues including poor educational outcomes, youth unemployment and young people becoming involved in gangs and crime.