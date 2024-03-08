Rebecca Welch to be inducted into National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Welch to be inducted into National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame

By Press Association
Referee Rebecca Welch (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rebecca Welch, the first woman to referee a Premier League match, is to be inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame.

The 40-year-old made history when she was selected to take charge of the Fulham v Burnley game on December 23.

She was also the referee for the Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest fixture last month.

Welch will become the first female referee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, with the museum confirming her induction on International Women’s Day.

“It’s quite overwhelming, I was very honoured to be asked,” Welch said.

“My journey started 13 years ago and now here I am having refereed in one of the biggest leagues in the world, being inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside legends of the game, it doesn’t feel real to me.

“It’s great for young boys and young girls to see female representation at the top of the game because it makes them believe that they can be there as well.”

Welch started refereeing in 2010 and went full-time in 2019.

Sunny Singh Gill will become the first British South Asian to referee in the Premier League this weekend
Sunny Singh Gill will become the first British South Asian to referee in the Premier League this weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)

As well as her Premier League first, she was also the first woman to be appointed to referee an EFL match in 2021, when she took charge of the fixture between Harrogate and Port Vale in League Two.

The Premier League will witness another refereeing landmark this weekend, when Sunny Singh Gill becomes the first British South Asian official to take charge of a top-flight game.

Singh Gill will referee the Crystal Palace v Luton match on Saturday.