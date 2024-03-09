Shrewsbury pull away from drop zone with welcome win at Port Vale

Shrewsbury gave their League One survival hopes a major boost with a 2-1 win at Port Vale.

Town propelled themselves seven points clear of the drop zone, while Vale are seven points adrift of safety.

The visitors made a fast start as striker Dan Udoh turned home Mal Benning’s fine corner in the sixth minute.

Port Vale goalkeeper Connor Ripley then kept the deficit at just the one as he pushed Chey Dunkley’s effort out for a corner.

The home side started to create chances heading into the break and Ben Garrity came close as he got on the end of Jesse Debrah’s ball over the top before firing wide.

Shrews keeper Marko Marosi produced a good stop to keep out Nathan Smith’s header before the rebound was sent wide.

Marosi then made an even better save to tip James Wilson’s strike past the post.

Despite Vale’s pressure, Tom Bloxham bagged a second for Shrewsbury eight minutes after the restart as he coolly slotted home.

The hosts set up a grandstand finish when teenager Baylee Dipepa scored his first professional goal as he tapped home Wilson’s flick at the back post.

However, on-loan winger Alex Mighten nodded wide as Vale’s wait for a first win of 2024 went on.