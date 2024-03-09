Derby climb into League One automatic promotion spots with win at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derby climb into League One automatic promotion spots with win at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Dwight Gayle was on the scoresheet in Derby’s win at Bristol Rovers/PA)
Dwight Gayle was on the scoresheet in Derby’s win at Bristol Rovers/PA)

Dwight Gayle scored his second goal for Derby as the striker boosted the Rams’ drive for a Sky Bet League One automatic promotion place in a 3-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The former Newcastle forward opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Tom Barkhuizen added a quick second three minutes later.

Martyn Waghorn wrapped up the three points late on, which saw them climb up to second in the table.

A poor clearance from Lewis Gordon fell to Barkhuizen, who swept against the crossbar, with 34-year-old Gayle reacting quickest to prod in from inches out as the ball bounced on the goal-line.

Derby doubled their lead when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing broke forward and played the ball across for Barkhuizen to put a powerful first-time strike into the top corner.

Antony Evans curled just over the bar with 25 minutes left to play and Eiran Cashin had to clear off the line as Scott Sinclair advanced on goal with Rovers pushing to come back into the game.

But the Rams stood firm, sealing the victory with a minute to play as substitute Waghorn tapped in Korey Smith’s low cross.