Grant McCann wants Doncaster to keep levels up after Crewe win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grant McCann wants Doncaster to keep levels up after Crewe win

By Press Association
Grant McCann will not tolerate any let-up from his players (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann will not tolerate any let-up from his players (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann wants his side to keep their foot firmly on the accelerator heading towards the end of the season.

Rovers triumphed 2-0 over promotion-chasing Crewe to make it four wins from seven in League Two and put further daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

And McCann wants there to be no thoughts of next season from his players until the final game has been played.

“I’m not the sort of person that would ever let a season peter out,” he said. “The players know that and they know I wasn’t happy with them at half-time because I felt when we scored, we took our foot off the gas.

“I gently reminded them at half-time that we won’t allow that at this football club. We want them to put the foot on the gas and go and get the next goal, no matter who we are playing.

“We want to keep the positivity and the season certainly won’t peter out. We will be ultra-competitive in every single game. This one is done and we’re onto the next one.

“I thought we played well. We were very controlled in the game and scored two goals from set plays which was good because we haven’t done that enough this season.”

Hakeeb Adelakun scored directly from a corner after 17 minutes to put Doncaster ahead before veteran midfielder Tommy Rowe poked home from close range after the break to send the hosts on their way to a comfortable win.

Crewe manager Lee Bell urged his players not to focus on the position in which they find themselves in the table and get back to concentrating on picking up wins.

The defeat at Doncaster was the second in a row for Alex and damages their push for automatic promotion, with Bell calling on his side to not let that weigh too heavily on them.

“I think we’ve got to just relax a little bit,” he said. “The situation we’re in is still a good one and I’ve told the players to relax and play with the freedom. There were a few heavy touches and maybe that is a reflection on the position we’re in.

“We’ve got to forget about that and concentrate on performing in games because the end result is what matters. If we’re able to relax and pick up performances again like we have been all season, we should be somewhere near.

“It’s a disappointing result. On the back of what happened last weekend for us we wanted a response and it’s not quite happened for us today.

“It was a tough result to take and there’s certainly a lot for us to improve on with our performance.”