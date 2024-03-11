Football rumours: Manchester United to triple Kobbie Mainoo’s salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United to triple Kobbie Mainoo’s salary

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo (PA)
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo (PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United are set to triple the salary of 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in order to keep him at the club until 2030, according to the Sun. Academy graduate Mainoo has played 19 games for the club so far this season, with two goals to his name.

The Mirror says Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly approve a mega £100million deal for 19-year-old Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Liverpool have shortlisted Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim in their search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, according to Football Insider.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal v West Ham United – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney (Steven Paston, PA)

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell the 26-year-old Scottish defender but the club want £20million for his services.

Jakub Kiwior: AC Milan are in talks with Arsenal over the 24-year-old Polish left-back, according to reports in Spain.