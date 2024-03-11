Football rumours: Manchester United to triple Kobbie Mainoo’s salary

What the papers say

Manchester United are set to triple the salary of 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in order to keep him at the club until 2030, according to the Sun. Academy graduate Mainoo has played 19 games for the club so far this season, with two goals to his name.

The Mirror says Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly approve a mega £100million deal for 19-year-old Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Liverpool have shortlisted Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim in their search for Jurgen Klopp’s replacement, according to Football Insider.

Social media round-up

Newcastle and West Ham have been tipped to move for Ipswich left-back Leif Davis this summer 👀 The Portman Road defender has notched a remarkable 17 assists in 35 games in all comps this season 🔥#NUFC #WHUFC https://t.co/Zh6fpnRdQt — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 10, 2024

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly monitoring the situation of Mason Greenwood, with a view to offering him a loan with an option to buy him👀 After reports Jadon Sancho doesn't expect to be picked up permanently by them, he could now be humiliated😬https://t.co/5EudKS0Dgw — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 10, 2024

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney (Steven Paston, PA)

Kieran Tierney: Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell the 26-year-old Scottish defender but the club want £20million for his services.

Jakub Kiwior: AC Milan are in talks with Arsenal over the 24-year-old Polish left-back, according to reports in Spain.