Hibs winger Martin Boyle cleared to leave hospital after concussion diagnosis

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been diagnosed with concussion and released from hospital.

Boyle was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital after landing heavily following an aerial challenge with John Souttar during his side’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Australia international received lengthy treatment from the medical staff of both clubs before being taken to hospital, where Hibs later stated he was in a stable condition.

An update from the club on Monday read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Martin Boyle has returned home from hospital in the company of his wife and children.

Martin Boyle’s condition caused concern (Steve Welsh/PA)

“The winger went straight to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the first-half collision against Rangers and was put through a thorough medical examination to understand the severity of the injury.

“The tests thankfully came back all clear and revealed that Martin has concussion. He will now rest at home and will follow the concussion protocol.

“The club would like to thank the staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, alongside the stadium ambulance crew, and medical departments at Hibernian FC and Rangers for the treatment they provided to Martin.”

The winger looks likely to miss both Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County and the visit of Livingston on Saturday ahead of the international break.