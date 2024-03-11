Hibs winger Martin Boyle cleared to leave hospital after concussion diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hibs winger Martin Boyle cleared to leave hospital after concussion diagnosis

By Press Association
Martin Boyle suffered an injury against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Martin Boyle suffered an injury against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has been diagnosed with concussion and released from hospital.

Boyle was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital after landing heavily following an aerial challenge with John Souttar during his side’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Australia international received lengthy treatment from the medical staff of both clubs before being taken to hospital, where Hibs later stated he was in a stable condition.

An update from the club on Monday read: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Martin Boyle has returned home from hospital in the company of his wife and children.

Hibernian v Rangers
Martin Boyle’s condition caused concern (Steve Welsh/PA)

“The winger went straight to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the first-half collision against Rangers and was put through a thorough medical examination to understand the severity of the injury.

“The tests thankfully came back all clear and revealed that Martin has concussion. He will now rest at home and will follow the concussion protocol.

“The club would like to thank the staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, alongside the stadium ambulance crew, and medical departments at Hibernian FC and Rangers for the treatment they provided to Martin.”

The winger looks likely to miss both Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County and the visit of Livingston on Saturday ahead of the international break.