Wataru Endo hoping Man City point could prove key for Liverpool in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wataru Endo hoping Man City point could prove key for Liverpool in title race

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Wataru Endo believes the point against Manchester City could turn out to be an important one (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s Wataru Endo believes the point against Manchester City could turn out to be an important one (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo was encouraged by their performance against Manchester City and hopes the point they earned at Anfield will ultimately be important in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side were probably happier with the 1-1 draw even though it left them third in the table, a point behind Liverpool who were kept off top spot by Arsenal’s goal difference.

The Gunners still have to go to the Etihad Stadium and should both Liverpool and City win all their remaining games, Jurgen Klopp’s team would be crowned champions.

“Second half we had more chances than Man City so, yeah, we are disappointed about the result but we need to move forward,” Endo told the club’s official website.

“But the way we played, with how we created the chances, I think it was amazing. If we keep playing like we did, the results will come.

“At the end of the season, this one point might be important. That’s what we want to say. So, we need to keep playing like (this) and just try to win every game.”

Liverpool have history of taking the title race down to the final day against City, missing out by a point on two occasions as in 2018-19 they finished second with a record 97-point haul and in 2021-22 when they were runners up on 92.

In the first instance they won nine and drew one of their last 10 games – denied by City’s remarkable finish of 14 successive victories – and in 2022 they won all but two of their final 18 fixtures, drawing against City and Tottenham.

It appears the Reds will have to do something similar, if not better, if they are to win a second title in four years but, due to the nature of the three-horse race, no-one is quite sure what will be required.

“I don’t think I have ever been involved in a title race with three teams,” said manager Klopp, whose side are still in contention to win four trophies this season despite struggling with a host of injuries.

“Germany was usually Bayern, but in one year we (Borussia Dortmund) became champions it was Leverkusen, and here there was only one team (City) who became champions usually and we stepped in between one time.

“I literally don’t know if it changes something. We have 10 games to play, so obviously nothing is decided. There are plenty of games.

“The next one in the league is Brighton at home, traditionally it is not our favourite opponent. It is not that we think, ‘Thank God it’s Brighton’.

“That is a tough game for us. At one point we play Tottenham here, we have to go to Aston Villa.

“I would prefer to have 30 points between us and all the other teams but the realistic thing is are we really in that race from a performance point of view.

“But we need the players back. All the stories we created with the kids and stuff are wonderful, wonderful, I couldn’t be happier about that, but of course we fight for the biggest prize in football.”