Chelsea forward Mia Fishel undergoes successful ACL surgery

By Press Association
Mia Fishel has undergone surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea forward Mia Fishel has successfully undergone surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained on international duty with the United States.

The striker tore the ligament in her right knee just before the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup, where the USA ultimately beat Brazil 1-0 for the trophy.

The injury also rules the 22-year-old out of this summer’s Paris Olympics, where the United States will be coached by Emma Hayes, who will depart Chelsea at the end of this season to take over the US women’s national team.

Posting on X, Fishel shared a photograph of herself perched on two crutches and giving a thumbs-up, alongside a caption which read: “I’d like to thank my management and medical teams for a successful surgery today.

“I want to thank the United States women’s team and Chelsea Women for their unwavering support during this critical time.

“Exciting projects for 2024 are on the way and I look forward to sharing a more personal side of Mia.”

Fishel joined Chelsea from Mexican side Tigres on a three-year deal last August and has made 10 appearances for the Blues, scoring on her debut in October with a header in the Blues’ 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.