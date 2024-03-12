Forest Green out of the bottom two after Christian Doidge double downs Bradford

Forest Green moved out of the League Two relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Bradford.

Christian Doidge scored in the first minute and added a second from the spot in second-half stoppage time to earn Steve Cotterill’s side a fourth victory in seven league games.

Defeat ended Bradford’s six-match unbeaten run in the league.

The visitors made the fast start with a goal inside the first minute.

Jonathan Tomkinson conceded a corner from Forest Green’s opening attack and Dominic Thompson’s delivery was nodded home by Doidge.

Cotterill’s side could have doubled their lead soon after as Charlie McCann fired over from Emmanuel Osadebe’s low cross.

Tyreik Wright had Bradford’s first threat on the Rovers goal, flicking into the side-netting after Lewis Richards picked him out in the box.

Richard Smallwood set up Wright for another chance just before half-time but visiting goalkeeper Vicente Reyes managed to smuggle it away from the near post.

Bradford livened up in the second half with Jamie Walker’s arrival and Reyes produced a superb save to deny the substitute.

But Doidge made sure of Forest Green’s win in added time with a penalty after Ciaran Kelly tripped McCann.