Southend increase Dorking’s relegation fears with Roots Hall success

Goals from Gus Scott-Morriss and Harry Cardwell gave Southend a 2-0 win over struggling Dorking Wanderers in the Vanarama National League.

The hosts took the lead after 27 minutes when Cardwell was fouled on the edge of the area by Jimmy Muitt, who was booked.

Scott-Morriss stepped up and lashed the free-kick past Wanderers goalkeeper Harrison Male.

The Shrimpers wrapped up the points after Noor Husin’s shot was saved and Cardwell snaffled the rebound five minutes from time.