Sport

Crawley improve play-off hopes with victory over struggling 10-man Notts County

By Press Association
Crawley are just two points adrift of the League Two play-offs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Substitute Ade Adeyemo hit a dramatic late winner as Crawley came from behind to clinch their fifth win in the last six games with a 2-1 home victory over 10-man Notts County.

Klaidi Lolos and Adeyemo, with his first league goal, scored in the last 11 minutes after midfielder Sam Austin had given County a first-half lead.

Crawley’s victory keeps them firmly in the play-off hunt, while the visitors, who had Scott Robertson dismissed at 1-0, have now lost their last five matches in a row.

The recalled Austin struck to put the Magpies ahead after 20 minutes, stabbing the ball home from close range for only his second goal of the season after getting the better of Harry Ransom from Dan Crowley’s cross.

Slocombe was brought into action throughout the contest as County looked to hold on, but they were reduced to 10 men when Robertson received his second yellow card.

Lolos dragged Crawley level in the 79th minute with a low shot from close range after being set up by Harry Forster.

Adeyemo struck to give the Reds victory with a low shot from the edge of the area five minutes from time.