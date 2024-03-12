Portsmouth march on while Wrexham miss chance to share League Two lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portsmouth march on while Wrexham miss chance to share League Two lead

By Press Association
Kusini Yengi’s brace kept Portsmouth five points clear at the top of League One with a 2-1 win over Burton.

Yengi scored the opener from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after being brought down and then turned in Abu Kamara’s cross just after the hour, with Burton captain John Brayford pulling one back late on.

Derby kept pace as Dwight Gayle scored his third goal in as many games to help them to a 2-1 win over Reading.

That kept Derby second, one point above Bolton, who thrashed Oxford 5-0 with goals from Nathanael Ogbeta, Josh Dacres-Cogley, George Thomason, Aaron Collins and Josh Sheehan.

Barnsley moved up to fourth as they came from behind to beat bottom club Carlisle 3-2 with goals from Jordan Williams, John McAtee and Jon Russell, while Blackpool moved to within a point of the play-off places as Matt Pennington’s scruffy second-half goal beat Northampton 1-0.

Jack Moylan and Joe Taylor each scored twice as Lincoln stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches with a 6-0 rout of Cambridge, and an own goal from Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle gave Wycombe a 1-0 win.

Exeter picked up their first win in five by beating 10-man Shrewsbury 3-0 while Fleetwood remain six points from safety after a 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers, as do Port Vale after a goalless draw with play-off chasing Leyton Orient.

Wrexham missed the chance to move level on points at the top of League Two as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Harrogate on the night that leaders Mansfield were beaten 2-1 at Tranmere.

Tranmere took an early lead against Mansfield through Regan Hendry, and although Will Swan levelled for the Stags before half-time, Rob Apter’s strike just before the hour proved the winner.

Elliott Nevitt’s 15th goal of the season earned Crewe a 1-0 win over basement boys Sutton, moving them above MK Dons who sit fifth after losing 1-0 at relegation-threatened Grimsby, with Justin Obikwu getting the goal. Sixth-placed Barrow took a point from a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

Omar Bugiel’s brace fired AFC Wimbledon into the play-off places with a 2-0 win over Gillingham, Ade Adeyemo’s late winner saw Crawley come from behind to beat 10-man Notts County 2-1, while Forest Green moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Bradford as Christian Doidge scored in the first and last minutes.

Late goals from Harry Charsley and Seb Palmer-Houlden saw Newport take the points from a 5-3 thriller against Morecambe while Accrington ended a run of fourth straight defeats as Alex Henderson’s late goal saw them win 2-1 at Swindon.

The match between Colchester and Doncaster was postponed.