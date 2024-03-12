Phil Parkinson feels draw with Harrogate puts Wrexham step closer to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson feels draw with Harrogate puts Wrexham step closer to promotion

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham drew (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson believes Wrexham’s point in the goalless draw against Harrogate puts the Dragons a step closer on the road to League Two promotion.

The hosts were unable to break down the Sulphurites, one of the division’s best away sides this season, but the point saw Wrexham rise to second while Harrogate remain 14th.

Though Parkinson felt his side were unable to create the key moment to clinch a winner, he believes the point puts them a step closer to being in League One next season.

Parkinson said: “I think we did a lot of things right, I think we dominated the game, I thought our crossing was not at the standards it needed to be to create enough chances but we still had enough moments to have won the game.

“I thought the lads gave everything. There was nothing left out there tonight, but we just couldn’t find that killer moment to open the game up.

“We know Harrogate away from home have done well all season. They sit in, they disrupt, they make it difficult, we’ve had it before in the National League and they worked hard, you’ve got to give them credit for that, but really it was a game on the balance of play we should have won comfortably.

“It’s another point on where we want to get to. It’s not the worst point in the world and we move forward to the weekend. As I’ve said many times, if you can’t win it, don’t get beat and we’ve got a point.”

Harrogate’s Simon Weaver was full of praise for his side’s performance and believes if they can replicate their impressive away form at home next season, they will be “in business”.

Weaver said: “I thought the lads were absolutely superb. It was about getting a point from the game, finding a way and the lads remained organised and they just worked their socks off.

“They were relentless and we had to do a lot of defending second half. I thought first half there was nothing in it, and we competed well and played some really good football, but then as you get closer to the finishing line, you want to protect and we did. We protected our goal ever so well and restricted them to very few chances.

“They had a lot of territory, balls into the box, but we were clinical with our defending.

“Really the blip’s just been at home and we’ve got to solve that, it’s as simple as that. It’s the responsibility for all of us, mostly for me, making sure that next season our home form mirrors the away form of this season. If we do that, we’re really in business.”