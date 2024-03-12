Grimsby have ‘turned a corner’ – David Artell

David Artell feels Grimsby have turned a corner in their ongoing bid for League Two survival after edging out promotion-chasing MK Dons at Blundell Park.

On-loan striker Justin Obikwu settled the scores with a first-half winner to move Artell’s men six points above the relegation zone with 10 matches to play.

Given that Forest Green won elsewhere, it was a significant result for Grimsby as they made it five games unbeaten with three clean sheets to boot.

Gavan Holohan also saw a penalty saved, after Obikwu had been felled, but even that did not derail Grimsby as they opened up a gap on Colchester.

Head coach Artell said: “It was an enjoyable night in the end.

“You could see we have turned a corner and you could maybe see that before.

“We were magnificent and I can’t remember them having a shot on target.

“We [should have] had another stonewall penalty in the second half plus we have also hit the post and had other chances on the break.

“We probably should have won by more but, as it turns out, we had to fight, scrap and we have had to defend like warriors. That’s exactly what we did and I thought we deserved the victory.”

Grimsby started brightly as Obikwu fired goalwards and Michael Kelly saved with his legs.

Dan Kemp flashed wide at the other end with a cross-shot and the Dons had long spells on the ball without creating any clear-cut chances.

Obikwu netted in the 33rd minute when reacting quickest to an initial strike from Abo Eisa, before Holohan’s penalty was saved by Kelly.

Kemp came closest to finding an equaliser when his left-footed attempt was pushed wide by Grimsby stopper Harvey Cartwright.

Visiting manager Mike Williamson said: “The boys are very angry and frustrated in the changing room and we are very angry and frustrated with ourselves.

“For me, with the actual performance, we have always got to dissect based on our intention and control on the game.

“It was evident when we got into the final third our quality, from everyone, wasn’t where we needed it to be.

“The amount of times we got around their box was pleasing and I thought that our build-up was excellent with the way the boys moved the ball and played it.

“When we got into the final third, we couldn’t find that final ingredient.”