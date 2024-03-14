Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics among uncapped trio called up by Ireland

Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics is one of three new faces named in John O’Shea’s 26-man Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly double-header against Belgium and Switzerland.

Szmodics is set for his international bow after topping the Championship scoring charts with 21 goals so far this season, while Lyon defender Jake O’Brien and Middlesbrough forward Finn Azaz are also called up for the first time.

O’Shea, who was appointed interim head coach in February, will lead his side out against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on March 23 before hosting Switzerland three days later.

𝗠𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 🇮🇪 John O'Shea names a 26-man squad for 🇧🇪 &🇨🇭 ▪️ Szmodics in▪️ First call-ups for O'Brien & Azaz▪️ Coleman, Brady, Obafemi & O'Dowda return Exciting squad for our March double-header 💚 23/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇧🇪26/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/ftkGCywyiw — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 14, 2024

Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the squad for the first time since Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to France in March.

Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda and on-loan Millwall striker Michael Obafemi are also handed recalls.