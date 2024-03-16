Doncaster continue impressive run with victory at Swindon

Doncaster extended their impressive run of form to one defeat in nine League Two games with a comfortable 2-1 win at Swindon.

The visitors took the lead after 10 minutes as Tom Brewitt made a mess of a long ball, allowing Maxime Biamou in behind and, on the bounce, he rocketed a shot into the top corner.

Swindon had a golden chance to level as Udoka Godwin-Malife showed Jack Senior a clean pair of heels and crossed low across the face of goal, but Aaron Drinan’s driven effort sent the ball over.

Doncaster punished the hosts again in the 26th minute as George Broadbent slipped the ball into Hakeeb Adelakun in space and he tucked home the second.

Within a minute of the restart Conor McCarthy came up from the back and lofted a cross on to the head of Paul Glatzel to score and get Swindon back on the game.

The Robins could have levelled from a corner as Rushian Hepburn-Murphy rose highest, but Thimothee Lo-Tutala clawed the ball off the line.