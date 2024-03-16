Hartlepool and Southend play out goalless draw

Southend remain three points above Hartlepool in midtable in the National League after the sides played out a goalless draw.

The first big chance fell to Southend’s Gus Scott-Morriss after he got on the end of Nathan Ralph’s cross at the far post but his effort was well blocked.

Down the other end, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe set up Brennan Dickenson for a shot that was saved while Henry Sandat headed over for Southend in the early stages of the second half.

Dickenson continued to be a danger, forcing the keeper into a low save and then heading over, while the final chance fell to Harry Cardwell, who also headed just off target.